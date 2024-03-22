285,000 Dodge Charger, Chrysler 300 models recalled due to possible airbag rupture: NHTSA

Chrysler is recalling nearly 285,000 vehicles in the United States due to a manufacturing defect that might cause the side curtain airbag inflators to rupture, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Friday.

The right and left side curtain airbag inflators may rupture in sharp metal fragments striking occupants, which could result in injury or death, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace both side curtain air bags. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 3.

Owners can contact Chrysler about the recall by calling 1-800-853-1403. The recall number is 19B.

Which Chrysler models are affected?

The recall includes 2018 to 2021 Chrysler 300 models and 2018 to 2021 Dodger Charger models.

Chrysler dealers near me in Delaware

Here are the Chrysler dealerships in Delaware:

Preston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Wilmington, 3807 Kirkwood Highway, Milltown. Phone: 302-998-2271

Carman Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge, 196 S. Dupont Highway, near New Castle. Phone: 302-323-1666

Ig Burton Newark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 244 E. Cleveland Ave., Newark. Phone: 302-286-9024

Preston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Dover, 640 S. Governors Ave., Dover. Phone: 302-734-5708

Ig Burton of Smyrna Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 36 N. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna. Phone: 302-653-8521

Ig Burton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT, 605 Bay Road, Milford. Phone: 302-424-3041

Lakeshore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 22586 Sussex Highway, Seaford. Phone: 302-316-0921

Floyd A Megee Motor Co., 515 N. Bedford St., Georgetown. Phone: 302-856-0064.

Preston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 28380 Dupont Blvd., Millsboro. Phone: 302-934-8282

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Airbag recall includes 285K Dodge Charger, Chrysler 300 models: NHTSA