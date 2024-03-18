Ford recalls more than 12,000 vehicles over safety issues: NHTSA. See which models

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles because of various safety issues, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ford is recalling 9,847 Bronco 4-door vehicles from 2023-2024 because of a malfunctioning child safety lock. The left-side rear door may be opened from inside the vehicle when the child safety lock is in the "ON" position.

Dealers will inspect the child safety locks and replace the rear door latch, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 16, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S15.

Ford is recalling 1,988 2020 Explorers because of issues with the rear-view camera. Due to a poor electrical connection, the rearview camera may intermittently display a blank or distorted image.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 8, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 20C19. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA recall number 20V-575.

Ford is recalling 217 2024 Mavericks because a fuel leak could lead to a fire. The fuel tanks may have an open pinch joint between the two molds, which can allow fuel to leak.

Owners are advised to park and shut off the engine immediately if a fuel leak is detected or the Malfunction Indicator Lamp illuminates. Dealers will replace the fuel tanks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 18, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S17.

Ford dealerships near me in Delaware

Hertrich Ford of Milford, 1427 Bay Road, Milford. Phone: 302-424-8491,

Winner Ford, 591 S. Dupont Highway, Dover. Phone: 302-406-2097

Willis Ford Inc., 15 N. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna. Phone: 302-406-2082

Boulevard Auto Sales Inc., 40 Bridgeville Road, Georgetown. Phone: 302-315-2329

Frederick Ford Inc., Route 13 South, Seaford. Phone: 302-330-5369

Carman Ford, 193 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle. Phone: 302-334-8559

Bayshore Ford Truck Sales Inc, 4003 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle. Phone: 302-498-9060

Porter Ford, 600 Ogletown Road, Newark. Phone: 302-307-2131

Genesis recalls vehicles over oil leak

Hyundai is recalling 28,439 Genesis vehicles because the left turbocharger oil feed pipe oil feed pipe may deteriorate and leak oil. An oil leak in the presence of hot engine components can increase the risk of an engine compartment fire.

Dealers will replace the left turbocharger oil feed pipe, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 7, 2024. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 019G. This recall expands and replaces recall number 19V-538. Vehicles previously repaired under 19V-538 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Vehicles impacted by the recall are:

2019-2022 G70

2018-2020 G80

2017-2022 G90

Hyundai dealerships near me in Delaware

There are three Hyundai dealerships in Delaware:

Winner Hyundai, 591 S. Dupont Highway, Dover. Phone: 302-401-4004

Porter Hyundai, 393 E. Cleveland Ave., Newark. Phone: 302-565-2221

Hertrich Hyundai, 120 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle. Phone: 302-613-4888

Car recalls: Kia recalling more than 36,000 vehicles over possible oil leak that could lead to fire

Jaguar recalls vehicles over risk of fire

Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 258 2019 I-Pace vehicles because the high-voltage battery overheats, increasing the risk of a fire.

The remedy is currently under development. Owners are advised to park and charge their vehicles outside and away from structures and to only charge their vehicles to a maximum 75% state of charge until the recall repair is complete.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 26, 2024. Owners may contact Jaguar's customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is H484. These vehicles were previously recalled under 23V-369 and will need to have the new remedy completed.

Jaguar dealerships near me in Delaware

Union Park Jaguar, 1900 Pennsylvania, Wilmington

Tesla recalls vehicles over warning sound

Tesla is recalling more than 6,500 vehicles because its pedestrian warning sound was muted by a factory reset.

With the warning system muted pedestrians may be unaware of a vehicle approaching, which increases the risk of a crash.

Tesla released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, release 2023.44.30.14, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 27, 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-00-006.

The vehicles impacted by the recall are:

2018-2022 Model 3

2013 Model s

2018-2021 Model S

2020-2021 Model X

2020-2022 Model Y

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: NHTSA recall: 12,000-plus Ford have safety issues. See which models