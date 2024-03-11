Kia recalling more than 36,000 vehicles over possible oil leak that could lead to fire

Kia is recalling 36,248 vehicles for an issue with an oil leak in the engine that could cause a fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.

Kia K900 and Stingers equipped with a 3.3-liter turbo gasoline direct injection engine are having issues with the left turbocharger oil feed pipe. The hose assembly may deteriorate and leak oil around the hot engine increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire while driving.

Dealers will replace the left turbocharger oil feed pipe and hose assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 26, 2024. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC300.

The recall includes:

2019-2020 Kia K900

2018-2023 Kia Stinger

Chrysler, Alfa Romeo recall

Chrysler is recalling 36,093 vehicles because the maximum vehicle capacity weight value on the tire placard label is incorrect. Dealers will add an overlay label to the tire placard information, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 24, 2024. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 28B.

The vehicles included in this recall are:

2023-2024 Dodge Hornet

2023-2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Porsche recalling 911s for windshield issues

Porsche is recalling more than 8,000 911s over a safety issue with the windshield.

The front windshield and rear window may not be secured properly and detach. In addition, the front windshield may not support the front airbags during deployment, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Dealers will inspect and replace the windshield and rear window as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 26, 2024. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is ARA3.

The models impacted are 911s from the model years 2020 through 2024.

Nissan, Infiniti recall vehicles over airbag issues

Nissan North America is recalling 351 vehicles because of a manufacturing issue, the driver's airbag inflator may absorb moisture, and cause the airbag to deploy improperly during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will replace the front driver's air bag assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 10, 2024. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Nissan's numbers for this recall are PD103, PD104, and PMA34.

Vehicles impacted in the recall are:

2023-2024 Infiniti QX50

2024 Infiniti QX60

2024 Nissan Frontier

2023-2024 Nissan Kicks

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

2023 Nissan Rogue

2023-2024 Nissan Sentra

2024 Nissan Titan

2023-2024 Nissan Versa

Also, 9,720 2023 Nissan Rogues were recalled because the driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners may have been incorrectly manufactured, which can cause the seat belts to not properly restrain occupants.

Dealers will replace the front seat belt assemblies, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 19, 2024. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is PD105.

Nissan is also recalling 12,019 vehicles because of seat belt issues. Certain 2024 Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 vehicles have a lap belt pretensioner in the left-side front seat belt assembly that may be improperly secured, due to a missing rivet.

Dealers will inspect and replace the left-side front lap seat belt pretensioner assemblies as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 18, 2024. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Owners may contact Infiniti customer service at 1-800-662-6200. Nissan's numbers for this recall are PD106 and PD107.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: NHTSA recalls: Kia, Nissan, Porsche among vehicles with safety issues