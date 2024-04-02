After 275+ nominations, 4 Springfield educators named finalists for SPS Teacher of Year

Julie Buerke

Four educators in Springfield Public Schools will be honored in April and one will be named the Teacher of the Year for the 2024-25 year.

This year, more than 275 nominations were submitted.

The four finalists include Julie Buerke, a vocal music teacher at Fremont Elementary; Betsy Cannella, an industrial technology teacher at Kickapoo High School; Alicia Johnson, a first grade teacher at Twain Elementary; and Laurie Macy, a special education teacher at Pipkin Middle School.

The number of finalists fluctuate slightly each year. Most years, there are five.

Betsy Cannella

In announcing the four finalists Tuesday, the district provided a quote from each teacher about how they approach the job or why they love teaching.

Buerke, a vocal music teacher at Fremont, said: "I always want to know who my students are as opposed to who their actions say they are. When students walk into my classroom, they know they are loved."

Cannella, industrial technology teacher at Kickapoo, said: "Witnessing the spark ignite within my students when they find their passions and witnessing their perseverance through challenges, fuels my dedication to teaching."

Johnson, first grade teacher at Twain, said: "I use reading to open my students' eyes to the world around them. I want my students to recognize and celebrate the beauty and diversity around us."

Alicia Johnson

Macy, special education teacher at Pipkin, said: "When you go into teaching, you think you are going to change the world. Then you realize that you may not change the whole world but you will change the world for those in your classroom."

The individual selected as Teacher of the Year will compete for Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year. That winner will advance to the Missouri Teacher of the Year competition.

The SPS Teacher of the Year will be announced Friday, April 19 at the annual Celebrate SPS banquet, which is hosted by the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools.

Laurie Macy

In the past, the event has been on a Monday, a school night. This year, it moved to the end of the week. The current SPS Teacher of the Year, Robin Davidson, is expected to speak at the event.

Davidson, a fourth grade teacher at Gray Elementary, is also a school board member in Republic. He is the father of nine children.

The foundation also recently announced the 2024 Turner Reading Award Recipients, who will also be honored at the Celebrate SPS Banquet. The four include:

Abby Overton, Jarrett Middle School

Bethany Foell, McGregor Elementary

Diane Noblett-Trujillo, Pipkin Middle School

Sadie Bowman, Sunshine Elementary

Pamela Robertson, Truman Elementary

At the event, Janet Trotter will be honored as the Advocate for Education. She is a founding contributor to the SPS foundation and has been a supporter through the years.

She recently helped create the Trotter Family Scholarship fund at Parkview High School.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: After 275+ nominations, SPS names 4 finalists for Teacher of Year