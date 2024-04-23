27-year-old dad of 2 killed in road rage shooting, Texas cops say. Now, man arrested

A man has been arrested a week after a 27-year-old was killed in a road rage shooting along a Texas roadway, authorities say.

Osman Estanly Solorzano Sanchez is charged with murder following the April 15 shooting in Houston, according to Harris County court records filed April 22.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting, and they found the 27-year-old victim shot and killed in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

He was identified by KHOU and KTRK as Ricardo Vega, a father of two.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting, but police said it involved road rage.

Sanchez is accused of attempting to hide the firearm used in the shooting and modifying the appearance of his truck to avoid being caught, according to court records.

He was jailed on a $150,000 bond and is due in court April 24, court records show.

“His smile could light up a room,” Victoria Garcia told KHOU of her son, Vega. “That’s what’s giving momma strength right now besides my father God.”

Boy killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten, officials say. Man sentenced

Road rage suspect shoots at driver, then jumps from moving car, Georgia cops say

Road rage chase ends in crash, killing newlywed on way to pick up wife, Texas cops say