22-year-old firefighter recruit dies in hit-and-run on way to training, CA rescuers say

A firefighter recruit was killed in a hit-and-run after getting into a car accident on a freeway, California rescuers say.

Jacob Fuerte, 22, who joined the Los Angeles Fire Department two months ago, was on his way to the Drill Tower Academy on the 101 Freeway shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, April 15, when he “may have been in a traffic collision,” Erik Scott, the department’s public information officer, said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As he got out of his car to “assess the situation and render aid to anyone in need,” Scott said Fuerte was hit by another car.

Scott said the department’s firefighter paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced Fuerte dead.

Fuerte was nearly halfway done with a “20-week rigorous training program,” according to Scott.

“He had just started his firefighting career, which requires courage, bravery, and prioritizing others before oneself,” Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family during this most difficult time.”

His father is a 17-year veteran firefighter paramedic with the department, Scott said.

“Being raised in an LAFD family, recruit Fuerte understood the importance of helping those in need,” Scott said.

Fuerte is survived by his father, along with two sisters and a brother, according to Scott.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run, Scott said. Anyone with information is asked to call 818-888-0980.

Deputy dies in crash on way home to newborn and wife after shift, CA officials say

Sheriff’s deputy, daughter killed in crash with repeat DUI offender, CA officials say

Crash kills dad of 5 and ‘exemplary detective’ as he drove home from work, CA cops say