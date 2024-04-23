21-year-old missing in central Utah after leaving to work a week ago

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 21-year-old is missing in central Utah after she left to work at a neighboring ranch last week and never arrived, according to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizibeth “Lizzy” Green was reported missing six days ago on April 17 around noon when she left to work at a ranch and has not been seen since.

A missing person poster with images of a 21-year-old female.

Authorities describe her as a caucasian female measuring 5 feet 11 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has light brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye hoodie, light blue jeans, black Converse shoes, and a white backpack purse.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact dispatch at 801-794-3970 and reference case 24JC0335.

