2024 Primary Elections: Here's your list of Otero County candidates.

Filing day for the 2024 elections was March 12.

Voters can cast ballots beginning May 7 for the June 4 primary. In New Mexico, only voters registered to one of the three major parties ― Democratic Party, Republican Party, Libertarian Party of New Mexico ― are eligible to vote in the primary election. The Green Party of New Mexico is considered a minor party. Primary elections determine each qualified party's nomination of candidates for federal offices, and in certain cases include state and county offices.

In Otero County several primary races are competitive: New Mexico House District 51 and County Treasurer.

Here is a list of who is running for public office to represent Otero County during the 2024 cycle. Check back to this page during election season.

State Senator District 33: Nicholas Allan Paul (R)

State Representative District 51: Ashlie Myers (D), Steve Brockett (D) John Block (R)

District Attorney 12 th Judicial District: Michael Ryan Suggs (R)

Magistrate Judge Division 2: Albert Greene (R)

County Clerk: Selina Maes (R)

County Treasurer: Karl Paul Melton (R), Rachel Black (R)

County Commissioner District 3: Vickie Pruiett Marquardt (R)

Candidates for State Rep. for District 51

Incumbent Republican John Block has been in office since 2022, unseating Rachel Black who held the seat for three years. Block announced his reelection campaign Jan. 4.

"I want to stress to the great people of Alamogordo that they have an advocate and a conservative champion in me that they did not have before," Block said in an email.

New Mexico House of Representatives District 51 Candidate John Block

Sixty-nine-year-old Steve Brockett is a retired small business owner who hopes to represent the people of Alamogordo to the best of his ability.

Brockett said his friends originally asked him to run as a Republican, but he said he does not vote for the party, instead votes for the candidate.

"I've voted for both Republicans and Democrats. I usually switch, whenever I'm good and angry I'll switch," he said.

"If the state would allow decline to state, I would probably be an Independent because I see positives in both parties and I see negative in both parties. I was part of the 18-year-old inaugural class in 1972 and the race was between Richard Nixon and George McGovern, and I didn't like either of them, so I left it blank, that kind of sums me up."

Brockett said he just hopes he can bring a positive change.

Waffle and Pancake Shoppe owner Steve "Tio" Brockett

The Alamogordo Daily News contacted Ashlie Myers but did not receive a response by the time of this article's publication.

In a New Mexico Political Report article by Nicole Maxwell, Myers said she's tired of watching partisan games from both political parties.

"I’m so tired of watching the partisanship on both sides. I’m sick of it. People need to work together. I just think we need some younger blood around everywhere," Myers said in her interview with Maxwell.

Candidates for Otero County Treasurer

The Otero County treasurer manages the county budget funded by taxpayer dollars, including property tax, and other county revenues. The treasurer is elected for a four-year term and is limited to two terms.

Current Otero County Treasurer Laura Whiteside's term will end this year. Her Chief Deputy Treasurer Rachel Black is running against Karl Melton who announced his campaign Feb. 26.

Portrait of New Mexico Rep. Rachel Black (R-51)

Whiteside said she endorses Black because her experience is the most important thing to look at when thinking of who to vote for.

"Rachel Black has been my Chief Deputy Treasurer during my entire term as county treasurer; she has been a blessing to me, my office and to the taxpayers. She has a great knowledge of the office and the laws by which we must abide," Whiteside said.

"I have a thorough grasp of the cash flow for the county and know how important a secure and ironclad portfolio is for the county and its future. On top of property tax collection, the county treasurer accounts for 144 different funds," Black said.

She said that for anyone with no experience there may be a learning curve but with her experience that would not be the case. She said she is trained in bookkeeping and accounting in order to keep the books balanced.

"I agree that new faces and fresh ideas are important in policy making positions, like County and City commissioners. However, in elected, administrative offices, like the county treasurer, lack of experience can cause costly mistakes, possibly harming the taxpayers or the county itself," she said.

Karl Melton

Melton, on the other hand, believes it's time for someone new to take the position.

“Otero County deserves a principled, hard-working conservative county treasurer with the required education and a record of success in finance to ensure the hard-working taxpayers’ money is well-managed and accounted for. Now is not the time to recycle the same career politicians in this role who have done nothing but harm our county’s reputation,” said Melton. “Otero County deserves a responsible, hard-working treasurer who always puts the taxpayers first.”

