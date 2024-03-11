Rachel Black announces campaign for Otero County Treasurer

Otero County Chief Deputy Treasurer, Rachel Black announced March 8 that she would seek election to Otero County Treasurer.

Black is now the second person to announce her run for Treasurer. Republican and former Alamogordo Commissioner Karl Melton announced on Feb. 26 that he also plans to run for County Treasurer.

The county treasurer manages the county budget funded by taxpayer dollars, including property tax and other county revenues. The treasurer is elected for a four-year term and is limited to two terms.

Black has worked as the Otero County Chief Deputy Treasurer for the last eight years, but she said she has been training for this mantle for the last 16.

She earned her New Mexico Certified Treasury Official certification through New Mexico State University and was awarded the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Award for Conservative Achievement.

"We have collected over 97% of all billed property taxes. My keen knowledge and understanding of the Otero County Investment Portfolio, which brags an impressive $62 million, will prove useful as I continue to be a safe keeper of these funds and investments. I have a thorough grasp of the cash flow for the county and know how important a secure and ironclad portfolio is for the county and its future. On top of property tax collection, the county treasurer accounts for 144 different funds," she said in her news release.

Black said she is trained in the bookkeeping and accounting needed to "keep these books balanced."

She emphasized the importance of having experience in a position such as this. She said there would be no "learning curve" as she knows how to handle all of the work.

"I agree that new faces and fresh ideas are important in policy making positions, like County and City Commissioners. However, in elected, administrative offices, like the county treasurer, lack of experience can cause costly mistakes, possibly harming the taxpayers or the county itself," she said.

Black is endorsed by two previous Otero County treasurers, Grace Gonzalez and Cathe Prather, including the current Otero County Treasurer Laura Whiteside.

"Rachel Black has been my Chief Deputy Treasurer during my entire term as county treasurer; she has been a blessing to me, my office and to the taxpayers. She has a great knowledge of the office and the laws by which we must abide," Whiteside said.

"But overall, her heart is for the taxpayers. Her philosophy is that we are put in this position by the taxpayers, they are our employers, and we work for them every day. I have full confidence in her capability to be an excellent county treasurer."

The New Mexico primary is in June, ahead of the General election in November.

"While I appreciate my certification and awards, I have come to realize that this job is not one that can be learned at a school. The citizens of Otero County know that a proven record of excellence, with on-the-job knowledge, is the best attribute any candidate can bring to the table," Black said.

