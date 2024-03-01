Karl Melton seeks election as Otero County treasurer

Republican Karl Melton announced on Feb. 26 that he would seek election to Otero County Treasurer.

Melton was defeated in the November 2023 local election by Warren Robinson for the District 3 seat on the Otero County Commission which Melton was appointed to in February 2022.

Melton holds a master’s in public administration from Liberty University and is completing a master's degree in finance.

The Otero County treasurer manages the county budget funded by taxpayer dollars, including property tax, and other county revenues. The treasurer is elected for a four year term and is limited to two terms.

“Otero County deserves a principled, hard-working conservative county treasurer with the required education and a record of success in finance to ensure the hard-working taxpayers’ money is well-managed and accounted for. Now is not the time to recycle the same career politicians in this role who have done nothing but harm our county’s reputation,” said Melton. “Otero County deserves a responsible, hard-working treasurer who always puts the taxpayers first.”

New Mexico primaries are scheduled for June 2024. The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 5. In New Mexico, voters must be registered to one of three political parties to participate in primary elections.

Alamogordo Commissioner Karl Melton announces campaign for Otero County Treasurer for 2024.

Otero County Treasurer Laura Whiteside's current term, her second, ends this year.

"The office is such an important position that I don't think people realize that these elected administrative positions are so important, you know. We don't make policy, we follow statute," Whiteside said.

"Experience is so important in these offices because people really need to know what we do in these administrative offices. You can't bring in fresh policymaking ideas. What you're required to do is done through statute, and continuity and experience is just so important."

Whiteside said the current Chief Deputy Rachel Black intends to run for treasurer, and said an official announcement is likely to come next week.

A conservative voting history

Melton has held just one public office to which he was appointed in 2022. In that role he has a history of supporting conservative Republican measures.

He voted on pay raises for law enforcement, including $500,000 for pay raises of employees of the Alamogordo Police Department from 2025 through 2029.

Melton also introduced measures to declare Alamogordo a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn." The resolutions introduced were opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico. An effort to push the issue to referendum failed and the city decided not to take further action on the matter.



Melton is endorsed by Republican New Mexico Rep. John Block of Alamogordo and Rep. Stefani Lord of Sandia Park.

"In Otero County, our current treasurer is term-limited, and we have an opportunity to send a rock-solid conservative Republican, former Alamogordo City Commissioner Karl Melton, to fill that spot — a massive win for fiscal conservatism and responsible management of our hard-earned taxpayer dollars," Block said in a news release.

He said Melton helped make Alamogordo a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn." In 2022, the city of Alamogordo approved two abortion opposition resolutions that were introduced by Melton.

