2024 Elections: Who's running for the legislative seats in Marion and Polk counties

More than a dozen legislative districts that cover Marion and Polk counties are up for election in 2024.

Tuesday was the last day for candidates to file for the May 21 primary election in Oregon. In partisan races, voters registered as Democrats or Republicans can vote for members of their party, with the party member earning the most votes advancing to the November general election.

Who is running in Marion County House districts?

House District 11: Rep. Jami Cate, R-Lebanon, is running for reelection in House District 11. She will face Nina Brenner, who ran in the Democratic primary in 2022 but did not make the general election ballot. She was a Linn County Precinct Committee member and also worked as a database analyst and software engineer.

House District 15: Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, is seeking reelection. She's being challenged by Terrence Virnig, a retired engineer who has served on the Albany Transportation Safety Commission and Budget Committee.

House District 17: David W. Beem, an activist who's received more than 90 awards for his civic work, is challenging Rep. Ed Diehl, R-Stayton, for his seat.

House District 18: Rep. Rick Lewis, R-Silverton, is running unopposed for reelection.

House District 19: Rep. Tom Andersen, D-Salem, is running for reelection. David Brown, a U.S. Navy veteran and insurance agent, has filed as the Republican candidate.

House District 20: Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, has filed to run for another term in the House. Kevin S. Chambers has filed as the Republican hoping to unseat Evans. Chambers owns a water well drilling business and currently sits on the Monmouth Budget and Planning Committee.

House District 21: Rep. Kevin Mannix, R-Keizer, is running in the Republican primary for reelection. Two candidates will run in the Democratic primary for the opportunity to challenge Mannix: Keth Haxton, a former legislative aide and current community organizer, will face Salem City Council President Virginia Stapleton.

House District 22: Rep. Tracy Cramer, R-Gervais, is running for reelection. Lesly M. Munoz, a consultant for the Oregon Education Association, is running in the Democratic primary for the district.

House District 57: Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, is running for reelection. Raymond Akers, an operating engineer, has filed in the Republican primary to challenge Smith.

Who is running for Marion County Senate districts?

Senate District 9: Sen. Fred Girod is running unopposed for reelection in Senate District 9. Girod is a dentist and was first appointed to the Oregon Legislature in 2008. No one else filed to run in the primary.

Senate District 29: After 40 years in Oregon politics, state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, announced his retirement a year ago. Four Republicans have filed to fill the House District 29 seat, which encompasses Gilliam, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, and Wheeler counties and parts of Clackamas, Marion, and Jefferson counties.

Candidates include Jim E. Doherty, a business owner and former Morrow County Commissioner; Dave Drotzmann, an optometrist and Hermiston Mayor; Andy B. Huwe, a former district liaison for Rep. Bobby Levy and secretary of Young Republicans of Oregon; and Todd Nash, current Wallowa County Commissioner and former President of Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.

Who is running for Polk County House positions?

House District 23: Rep. Anna Scharf, R-Amity, is running for reelection. Democrat Kriss Wright has filed to run again after facing Scharf in the 2022 election.

House District 24: Rep. Lucetta Elmer, R-McMinnville, is running unopposed for reelection.

Who is running for Polk County Senate positions?

Senate District 12: With Sen. Brian Boquist, R-Dallas, disqualified for unexcused absences during the 2023 GOP walkout, two candidates have filed to fill his Senate seat. Republican Bruce W. Starr, is looking to return to the Senate after serving from 2003 to 2015. He'll face Democrat Scott Hooper, a rancher and attorney.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Who's running for legislative seats in Marion, Polk counties