2024 Chief of Police election updates

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Voters in Tom Green County took to the polls on Saturday, May 4, to decide who will take over as the San Angelo Police Department Police Chief – Lt. Chris Cimino, Sgt. Travis Griffith or Lt. Mike Hernandez. Concho Valley Homepage will bring you live coverage of the results after the polls in Tom Green County close at 7:00 p.m.

Election Night Live Blog

Concho Valley Homepage staff will bring you live updates — including up-to-the-minute results and local watch party reactions — as election results come in. Watch this page for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.