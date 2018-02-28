2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Boasts a Big Battery

It’s about 225 miles around the Big Island of Hawaii on the main highway. Most of today’s fully electric cars simply can’t pack enough juice to do the entire loop—starting and ending at Kona, for instance.

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric should be able to do that in its longer-range version, which, Hyundai has just revealed, has a 64.0-kWh battery pack, larger than that of any other non-Tesla EV. That earns it a driving range of 292 miles in the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP)—a result that will likely equate to an EPA-rated range of 250 miles or more. That would outdo the 236-mile figure that the same procedure cites for the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Hyundai will offer the Kona Electric in two versions, with the main differences being battery capacity and motor output. The more affordable model will have a 39.2-kWh battery pack that may beat the 151-mile rated range for the new 40.0-kWh Nissan Leaf.

The higher-capacity Kona Electric won’t just go farther; it is also quicker and more powerful. The 64.0-kWh version has 201 horsepower versus 133 in the 39.2-kWh version, although both do make the same 291 lb-ft of peak torque. According to Hyundai, the model with the larger pack is 1.7 seconds quicker to 62 mph (7.6 seconds versus 9.3). Top speed, in European spec, is 104 mph. While all-wheel drive is offered throughout the gasoline Kona lineup, the Electric is front-wheel drive only.

One surprise strength for the Kona Electric is charging. As with the current Hyundai Ioniq Electric, the Kona EV will be able to take advantage of speedier 100-kW Combined Charging System (CCS) fast-charging hardware. Using such a charger, the 64.0-kWh pack can get to an 80 percent state of charge just as quickly as the smaller 39.2-kWh one. But with Level 2 (240-volt commercial or home) charging and the 7.2-kW onboard charger, the Kona Electric with the smaller pack reaches full in about six hours, versus nearly 10 hours with the larger pack. The charge port is located on the front of the vehicle.

At just 164.6 inches long and 70.9 inches wide, the Kona Electric is roughly the size of the Jeep Renegade, the Honda HR-V, or the Mazda CX-3 and a few inches shorter than the Kia Niro. From the front, the closed grille is what most distinguishes the EV from the rest of the small crossover’s lineup. Don’t expect interior packaging to be compromised in any significant way—maybe just some different footwells in back, or different seat folding—because Hyundai says the Kona’s platform was designed to integrate the large battery pack. The front seats have three-step heating, and there’s an available heated steering wheel; at least in overseas versions, there’s a choice between cloth or full leather upholstery as well as a combination of those materials.