2018 Toyota C-HR

Although Scion was snuffed out last year, the spirit of the entry-level brand lives on in Toyota models like the new C-HR subcompact SUV crossover. Although the C-HR was originally destined to wear a Scion badge in the States, it was a relatively painless process for Toyota to pivot and bring the funky crossover in as a Toyota. (The C-HR was already slated to be sold as a Toyota in overseas markets.) With vehicles such as the Nissan Juke, the Kia Soul, and the similarly sized Honda HR-V maintaining steady sales, it was critical that Toyota field a subcompact crossover in the United States.

Millennial Magic

Like most organizations with a product to sell these days, Toyota wasted no opportunity to reference the M word, peppering its pre-test-drive spiel with all things millennial. After a day in the saddle in and around Texas Hill Country near Austin, we think Toyota should relax the pitch a bit and take a slightly more organic approach.

In keeping with its Scion roots, the C-HR’s trim hierarchy is simple with the XLE ($23,460) as the base model and the XLE Premium ($25,310) as, uh, the base model with a few tech and appointment upgrades. Standard equipment includes cloth-trimmed front bucket seats with six-way adjustability, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, one USB port, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with backup camera, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The XLE Premium gets heated front seats, an eight-way driver’s seat, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and proximity entry and start. Those spunky two-tone models with the white roof and side mirrors? Those are R-code C-HRs, a treatment that is the sole available factory option in your choice of three colors: Blue Eclipse Metallic, Ruby Flare Pearl, and the R-code–exclusive Radiant Green Mica. Simple, right?

Here’s where it gets funky. Due largely to its development under the Scion banner and that brand’s weirdo radio head unit, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation (no Scion ever had factory navigation) are not available on the C-HR. For a small, affordable, and fashionable car marketed directly at millennials, these seem to be egregious omissions. That said, the Bluetooth works fine, and using your phone in a mount is a perfectly workable navigation solution. Also strange: The eight-way driver’s seat is entirely manual in operation except for power-operated lumbar support, which is akin to fitting a vintage mechanical watch with battery-powered dial illumination.

