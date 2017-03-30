This Is the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, Can You Spot the Changes?

From Road & Track

Here it is: The all-new, fully redesigned 2018 Jeep Wrangler, leaked on the internet and looking like a faithful rendition of the traditional Jeep profile. Can you spot the changes compared to the current JK-generation Wrangler?

Posted early this morning to JL Wrangler Forum by user FS90, these images are a little on the grainy side, but the big details are all there. This, purportedly, is the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, the top dog of the Wrangler lineup. It's unclear where the black-and-white images came from, but the well-connected admins of the JL Wrangler Forum believe they're legit, and therefore so do we.

Let's take a gander at what's changed for 2018, and what hasn't. The front grille still features the traditional round headlights, but they now squeeze into the edges of the outer grille slots, a feature last seen on the Jeep CJ that preceded the Wrangler and ended production in 1986. The upper portion of the grille leans back in a kink, a design flair found on the original YJ-generation Wrangler of 1987-1995 that was softened for the TJ generation of '97-'06 and disappeared entirely on the flat-faced JK that debuted in 2007.

As folks at JL Wrangler Forums have pointed out, the all-new Wrangler still features a fold-down windshield, as evidenced by the hinges at the bottom edge of the windshield frame. This model seems to have a much flatter windscreen than the curved item on the current Wrangler, though the new design is more steeply raked. This four-door Unlimited maintains the general shape and size of the doors, with slightly redesigned exposed door hinges and a new horizontal inset character line running the length of the passenger compartment. A new pocket-style fender scoop sits just behind the front fender flares.

View photos Photo credit: JL Wrangler Forums More

The second image confirms that the four-door Wrangler Unlimited will have a fully-removable roof and doors, with a roll bar similar in design to that of the current model. The new Jeep's taillights feature a more wraparound design, and while this slightly fuzzy image does not show a spare tire, the inset in the bumper seems to indicate that the Wrangler will maintain its tailgate-mounted spare.

View photos

View photos

Compare the 2018 design to the purple 2017 model shown above, and you'll start to note the subtle changes. Clearly, Jeep didn't want to stray too far from the familiar design of the wildly successful JK-generation Wrangler, but the automaker found ways to freshen and modernize the design. Given everything we've heard so far about the all-new Wrangler, we expect it will maintain the off-road capabilities of the current model, while improving its on-road manners, fuel efficiency, and comfort dramatically. We can't wait to see, and drive, the finished product-and the long-promised Wrangler pickup truck that will be based on it.

You Might Also Like