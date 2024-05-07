Person named who fell from Ohio Stadium stands during graduation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office revealed the identity of a person who died Sunday afternoon after falling from the Ohio Stadium stands during spring commencement.

The coroner’s office confirmed that Larissa Brady, 53, fell from the stands of the Ohio State football stadium near the Bell Tower and died at 12:25 p.m. An autopsy report, which would determine the cause of death, has yet to be released.

Authorities responded to the incident during the commencement ceremony at the stadium, which began Sunday at noon and went on uninterrupted until 3 p.m.

Some who left the graduation ceremony encountered police tape and campus police and first responders at the scene. A university spokesperson said counseling and other resources were made available for anyone affected by the incident.

