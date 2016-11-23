2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Overview: When it comes to domestic pickup trucks, the Ricky Bobby life mantra “if you ain’t first, you’re last” need not apply. Together with its slightly more suave GMC Sierra sibling, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 seems to be in perpetual pursuit of the Ford F-series, which has topped the sales charts for decades. Despite lacking segment-shaking new features such as turbocharged engines or aluminum body construction, Chevrolet has locked down second place in the sales race, and, if GMC and Chevy sales are combined, General Motors actually sells more pickups than does Ford in most years. This pickup clearly isn’t the first loser and deserves a hard look.

Silverado choices begin with regular (two-door), double (four-door), or crew (really big four-door) cab configurations, all of which can be ordered with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Regular cabs are available with 6.5-foot or 8.0-foot boxes, the double cab is restricted to the 6.5-foot cargo bed, and the crew cab offers 5.8-foot and 6.5-foot boxes. Trim levels include WT (work truck), LS, Custom, LT, LTZ, and High Country. Power comes from one of three engines: a 285-hp 4.3-liter V-6, a 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8, or a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8. (All of these wear the EcoTec 3 and Active Fuel Management labels, which means they shut down cylinders at times for maximum fuel economy.) The 4.3-liter and 5.3-liter engines come with a six-speed automatic transmission, while an eight-speed automatic is standard with the 6.2-liter engine and optional with the 5.3-liter mill.

View photos

Two-wheel-drive double-cab or crew-cab Silverados offer up to 12,500 pounds of towing, with rear-drive regular cabs able to tug up to 9800 pounds. The rear-drive double cab offers the maximum payload of 2250 pounds, while a crew cab is good for 2180 and the two-wheel-drive regular cab can handle 1980—so these “half-ton” trucks generally can tote one ton or better. The model we drove for this review was a Silverado LTZ Z71 crew-cab 4x4 with the shorter cargo box and the 6.2-liter V-8; the list price was $58,565.

What’s New: This seventh-generation truck (dating to 1960 when the Silverado name first appeared as a trim level on the C/K pickups) was all-new in 2014 and refreshed last year. Aside from some juggling of the paint colors and a new Jet Black and Medium Ash Gray interior combo on the High Country, the changes for 2017 are mostly in the deployment of technology.

A rearview camera is now standard for LT models, Android Auto is available for the first time (joining Apple CarPlay that came in 2016), and the standard Teen Driver mode lets owners monitor the behavior of other drivers using the truck. The top-of-the-line High Country package has added standard equipment: a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel; power-adjustable pedals; and the Enhanced Driver Alert package, which includes forward-collision alert, lane-keeping assist, low-speed automated emergency braking, automatic high-beams, and a seat that vibrates if the vehicle is in danger of crashing.

View photos