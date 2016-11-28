It’s not our 10Best Cars loop, nor Virginia International Raceway where we run our annual Lightning Lap tests, nor the 20 miles of highway between my driveway and the Car and Driver cube farm. But near the front of my mental card catalog of Roads I Know Well, there’s a tangle of Portuguese pavement where the Atlantic Ocean rises to the Sintra Mountains.

I’ve hustled Porsches and Jaguars through here, and now a 2017 BMW 5-series from the new G30 generation. This car on these roads stirs nostalgia more than most drives, because it was from behind the wheel of its predecessor that I first discovered the Portuguese Riviera in 2010. For BMW to return here with the seventh-generation car feels a bit like taking a mulligan on the outgoing model. It was a fine car but an unexceptional BMW, moving the 5-series closer to the 7 and distancing it from cars such as the landmark E39 5er that gave definition both to the modern sports sedan and to the brand itself.

A More Responsive Chassis

My most recent visit was just nine months ago in the 5-series’ chief rival, the Mercedes-Benz E-class. That car swallows highway miles whole even as it has grown more adept at corner workouts. This time, we shortcut the highway portion for a longer run on the good stuff, which proved to be a good decision. As we put distance between ourselves and the Lisbon airport, the 5-series reveals itself as a competent cruiser although its driver-assist features are more annoying than helpful. They’re the kind that gave rise to the pejorative term “nannies”—those we prefer to switch off, specifically the lane-keeping-assist system, which offers a suggestive nudge to guide the driver’s hands but won’t follow even the gentlest curves on its own. Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but we take the limited progress on this front as a sign that BMW prefers human drivers to computers.

Considering the updated engines, the familial restyling, and the evolved infotainment system, the 5-series might read as a conservative redesign or as little more than a mid-cycle update. But this is an all-new model, and what it lacks in new tech and splashy changes, it counteracts with more artful chassis tuning than was found in its predecessor.

We covered the most ground in a 540i M Sport, a six-cylinder package tailored both to our tastes and this BMW’s character. Inevitably, there will be a plug-in hybrid, a V-8, a four-cylinder, and possibly a diesel, but this silken six is the (non M) 5-series ideal. It delivers both right-now responses and hushed refinement to create the perfect blend of sport and luxury. The new, single-turbo 3.0-liter engine—don’t ask us why BMW calls it the 540i, which once upon a more rational time denoted a V-8—makes 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft, up from an even 300 horsepower in both measures in the outgoing 535i. BMW claims it’s good for a 0.7-second improvement in the zero-to-60-mph hustle. The only transmission, an eight-speed automatic, shifts with a perfectly modulated blip in torque delivery and the ready surge of the next gear.

