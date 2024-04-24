2 women sexually abused inmates while working at Nebraska prison, cops say

Three women have been arrested for “improper contact” with inmates while being employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, investigators said.

Seven inmates were involved in the incidents dating back to April 2023, including two who were sexually abused, KOLN reported, citing court documents.

Abbey Fielder, 26, and Laura Schluckebier, 45, both employed at Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, were arrested Monday, April 22, according to a news release from Nebraska State Patrol officers.

Schluckebier and Fielder have been placed on investigatory suspension, officials said.

Former employee Nicole Carter, 47, was also arrested April 22, according to authorities.

Fielder and Carter were charged with sexual abuse of an inmate, and Schluckebier was charged with conspiracy to allow a committed offender to communicate, investigators said.

All three women were also charged with allowing a committed offender to have unauthorized visitation or communication, according to authorities.

According to a probable cause affidavit, text messages between the three women detail the inappropriate relationships, including one employee referring to an inmate as her “boyfriend,” the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

An inmate accused Fielder of kissing him on the mouth and touching his genitals, telling investigators he could not reject the unsolicited relationship because she had authority over him, the Lincoln Journal Star reported, citing the affidavit.

Carter is accused of inappropriately touching an inmate while he was on parole, KETV reported.

“We hold our team members to a high standard, and inappropriate behavior involving a member of the incarcerated population will not be tolerated,” Rob Jeffreys, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, said in the release.

Schluckebier and Carter were booked at the Lancaster County Jail, and Fielder was released due to medical circumstances, according to investigators.

McClatchy News was unable to locate attorney information for the three women.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

