2 women dead after fleeing attempted traffic stop, Ga. police say

Two women are dead after they ran from an attempted traffic stop, according to the City of Fayetteville Public Safety.

Just before 4 p.m. today, Fayetteville Police attempted to stop a car with a tag belonging to another vehicle at the intersection of N Glynn Street and E Stonewall Ave.

As the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled from the traffic stop and initiated a pursuit, police said.

Police say they used the PIT maneuver to stop the chase before it reached the McDonough Road intersection and put others in danger. The maneuver led to the adult driver and passenger to leave the roadway, where their vehicle crashed.

Both women were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries, officials say. No other drivers were hit by the women’s vehicle during the incident.

Georgia State Patrol has been requested to investigate the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

