2 shot at Concord Mall during Saturday night carnival: First responders

Two people were shot at the Concord Mall on Saturday as a carnival wrapped up for the night, according to first responder radio communications.

Delaware State Police, New Castle County Paramedics and other agencies, including Talleyville Fire Company, were called to the mall just after 10:45 p.m. for the shooting, according to fire company call logs.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victims by the Sears, according to radio communications. At least one of the victims was rushed to Christiana Hospital; it's not clear where the other was transported.

The shooting occurred toward the end of a carnival that has been set up in the mall's parking lot for the past week. According to the carnival's website, the event is hosted by a nonprofit called Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence, or L.E.A.D.

The carnival's website said it runs 5 to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 3 to 11 p.m. on weekends. It's unclear how many people were at the event at the time of the shooting.

