Teen charged with murder after shooting man inside Dover home, police say

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder following a Wednesday morning shooting in Dover, police said.

Dover officers were called the 400 block of River Road just before 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired from inside a home, the department said. Responding officers found the victim, a 54-year-old man from Seaford, shot in the upper body.

First responders performed first aid at the home and rushed the man to Bayhealth Hospital's Kent campus, but he died. Police will identify him once family has been notified.

According to the department, the teen and the man were arguing inside the home when the fight turned physical. At some point, the 17-year-old "obtained a firearm and shot the victim," police said. The department did not say to whom the gun belonged.

The teen left the home before police arrived.

About three hours later, he turned himself in at Dover police headquarters. He was charged with murder and two gun offenses and taken to Stevenson House Detention Center on $535,000 cash bail.

Police have not said what the relationship between the teen and the victim was.

