2 more arrests made in Carthage shooting that killed man, police say

Two more suspects have been arrested in a Carthage shooting that killed a man nearly a month ago.

Makayla Damico, 21, and Nigel Garrison, 23, were arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Jonathan Calhoun, Cincinnati police said in a news release. Calhoun was shot at 309 W. Seymour Ave. in the evening of March 30 and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Damico has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence while Garrison has been charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, jail records show.

Prior to these arrests, police had already arrested 22-year-old Keymoni Cephas in connection with Calhoun's death. He is also charged with murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police arrest 2 more in Carthage shooting that killed Jonathan Calhoun