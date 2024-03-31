1 dead, 1 under arrest after shooting in Carthage

A 37-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Carthage.

In a news release, Cincinnati police said first responders were sent to 309 W. Seymour Ave. for a report of a person shot at around 6:44 p.m.

The victim, later identified as Jonathan Calhoun, 37, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Keymoni Cephas, 22, is under arrest in connection with Calhoun's shooting death. He is charged with murder, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police: Murder charge filed in Carthage homicide