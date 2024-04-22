2 men dead after their small vessel collided with a yacht on Biscayne Bay, police say

Two men died in a Miami-Dade hospital after the boat they were on collided with a yacht in Biscayne Bay, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife officials.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday off waters near Homestead, Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue said. The cause of the accident is unclear.

The collision was between a 51-foot Azimut yacht with seven people on board and a 17-foot Key West center console boat with two men on board, police with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted.

Both the driver and passenger on the Key West vessel were seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where they died, according to Arielle Callender, a fish and wildlife police spokeswoman.

Andrea Rudchenco, a Fire Rescue spokeswoman, added the men were airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center.

Callender said the crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.