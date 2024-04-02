2 injured in double shooting on Ash Street in Brockton

BROCKTON — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people overnight in a residential neighborhood in Brockton, Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

According to reporting by Enterprise news partner WCVB, at least one of those victims is believed to have been killed in the shooting.

Brockton police received reports of gunshots fired at 524 Ash St. at about 12:27 a.m. Tuesday morning, Duarte said. When police arrived on scene, they found two victims, both of whom are currently unidentified.

Police investigate at the scene of a double shooting at 524 Ash St. in Brockton on Monday, April 2, 2024.

It is unclear how serious the victims' injuries are, but according to WCVB, the medical examiner's office carried a body bag out of the home around 6:30 a.m. According to that same reporting, another person was loaded into an ambulance.

There has been no confirmation about the conditions of victims from officials.

According to Duarte, detectives from Brockton police and the Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the incident.

Police have not publicly announced possible motives or suspects in the incident.

The shooting comes two days after 27-year-old Sedrick Abreu was killed in a shooting on Easter morning on Hoover Avenue. Abreu's brother, Sirick Amado, 24, of Brockton, was charged with accessory before the fact to murder and another man, Antonio Dejesus, 26, of Taunton, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. They both pleaded not guilty.

Another brother of the victim, Jeremiah Abreu, 20, is being sought by police on a murder charge.

