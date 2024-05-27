Two men shot, killed in Silver Spring park

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) and Maryland-National Capital Park Police were at the scene of a double homicide on Sunday evening.

Someone called the police just before 7 p.m. to report a shooting at Nolte Local Park in Silver Spring, which is in the 500 block of Thayer Avenue.

Officers found two 20-year-old men who had been shot and killed.

There were no suspects in custody as of 10:15 p.m. Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

