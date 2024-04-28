2.9 magnitude earthquake rattles New Jersey

The New York area was hit by another earthquake Saturday morning.

At 9:49 a.m., a 2.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the area five miles south of Peapack and Gladstone in Somerset County, about an hour's drive west of New York City, according to the United States Geological Survey.

This quake is just one of dozens of aftershocks felt by the area since a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region on April 5, reports the Asbury Park Press, part of the USA TODAY Network.

While earthquakes in this area are rare, they aren't a surprise, experts say.

"Earthquakes in this region are infrequent, but not unexpected," according to Jessica Thompson Jobe, a researcher in the U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquake Hazards Program. "This is an area of older, generally inactive faults, but they can become reactivated at any time."

There were no reports of injuries, and the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet there were no reports of damage.

Where was the original earthquake?

On April 5, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in New Jersey and felt throughout surrounding areas, including New York City. It was one of the strongest in state history.

The earthquake's epicenter was 45 miles from New York City, where residents reported shaking furniture and floors.

The quake and all the aftershocks were located near the Ramapo Fault, which was formed 400 million years ago. The 185-mile-long fault stretches from New York to Pennsylvania and crosses New Jersey.

The USGS deployed "aftershock kits" in New Jersey after the April 5 earthquake. Since then, the agency recorded over 60 aftershocks.

What is an aftershock?

Aftershocks are small earthquakes that occur in the days, months or years in the general area after an earthquake. Aftershocks can still be damaging or deadly, experts say.

Contributing: Amanda Oglesby, Asbury Park Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2.9 magnitude earthquake rocks New Jersey