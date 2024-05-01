A 2.6 magnitude earthquake in Central New Jersey rocks Bucks County second time this week

Another earthquake rattled through Gladstone, New Jersey, and was felt across the Delaware River in Bucks County this morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit the area at about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning and had almost 500 confirmed reports on the USGS website by 10 a.m.

A map of earthquakes reported in and around Gladstone, New Jersey, over the past 30 days.

Wednesday's quake was the latest in dozens of smaller tremors felt in the area since early April, when a 4.8 magnitude quake occurred about 3 miles northeast of of Lebanon, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, with residents in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York feeling it as well.

"Earthquakes in this region are infrequent, but not unexpected," Jessica Thompson Jobe, a researcher in the U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquake Hazards Program, told reporters earlier this month. "This is an area of older, generally inactive faults, but they can become reactivated at any time."

Scientists said the initial earthquake and related aftershocks are located near the Ramapo Fault, a 185-mile long fault that stretches from New York to Pennsylvania and crosses New Jersey.

The Ramapo fault was formed about 400 million years ago when the continents pushed together, Kenneth Miller, a professor of earth and planetary science at Rutgers University, told the Asbury Park Press earlier this month.

