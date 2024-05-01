Did a Perkasie police officer call you recently? Here is why it was likely a scammer

Perkasie Police are warning residents to alert the department if a caller claiming to be a police officer asks them for money. The department recently received several reports that someone is impersonating department police officers in phone calls then requesting money, according to a press release.

The suspects are deliberately falsifying information sent to caller ID to make it appear the call is from the Perkasie Police Department.

Perkasie Police Department

Why a senior prank is worrying police 'Senior Assassin' game raises concerns in this Montgomery County town. What you need to know

The suspects identify themselves as police officers, in some cases, using the names of real officers employed with the department, the release said. The caller then tells the potential victim they are wanted for a crime and requests money, typically in the form of gift cards.

The department is asking people who receive a suspicious call to make a report or verify if the caller is legitimate.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Why the Perkasie police officer calling you is probably just a scammer