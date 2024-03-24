$2.4 million winning Powerball ticket sold in L.A. County

For the second time this week, a multi-million dollar winning lottery ticket has been sold in Southern California.

Although no one won the $750 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday, one lucky ticket was sold in Los Angeles County.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday’s draw are: 6, 23, 25, 34, 51, and the Powerball number is 3. The power play for this draw is 2X.

One lucky ticket that matched five of the six numbers, missing only the Powerball number, was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sun Valley, located at 12500 Roscoe Blvd. The prize for hitting the five numbers is $2.4 million.

Because no Powerball ticket purchased in the country hit all six numbers on Saturday, the jackpot for Monday’s draw will be an estimated $800 million.

There has been no Powerball jackpot winner since a lucky ticket was purchased in Michigan on Jan. 1.

On Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $1.1 billion. On Friday, someone from Riverside County won three-quarters of $1 million.

The California Lottery said nobody hit all five numbers and the Mega number, but one sold ticket did match five numbers. That ticket was sold at a Shell gas station located at 2192 West Ramsey Street in Banning.

