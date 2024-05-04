19-year-old Sheboygan man arrested on suspicion of shooting his friend, also 19, while they were intoxicated

SHEBOYGAN — A 19-year-old Sheboygan man is in custody after he shot his friend, also a 19-year-old Sheboygan man, early Saturday morning.

Sheboygan Police Department said in a news release that officers and fire department paramedics were dispatched to the area of 1300 North 14th Street for the report of an individual suffering a gunshot wound. Police said the suspect had called dispatch to tell them he had just shot his friend.

The victim was taken to an Appleton-area hospital for treatment of critical, but non-life-threatening, injuries, police said.

The suspect is in custody and is being referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Both the victim and the suspect were intoxicated, police said, adding there was no threat to the public.

