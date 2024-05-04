Sheboygan City Hall has new expanded hours: Your news in brief

SHEBOYGAN – Newly expanded hours at Sheboygan City Hall aim to “provide greater flexibility and accessibility for residents to conduct city business,” the city said in a news release.

The new hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 7-11 a.m. Fridays, and by appointment only on Friday afternoons.

City Hall is at 828 Center Ave. For more details, contact Marie Foss, assistant to the city administrator, at 920-459-3287 or Marie.Foss@sheboyganwi.gov.

Black-American Community Outreach seeks Rising Stars nominees

Sheboygan Area Black-American Community Outreach is seeking nominees for its Rising Stars recognition program.

The program is open to Black students in grades 8-12 in Sheboygan County and is designed to encourage them to strive for excellence.

Nominated youth will be invited to the Rising Stars Recognition Night May 30.

To nominate someone, go to https://rb.gy/d2rtb9. More information is at sheboyganbaco.com.

What’s coming up at Kohler-Andrae

Here’s what’s coming up at Kohler-Andrae State Park. Vehicle admission is required for each of these events. The park is at 1020 Beach Park Lane in Sheboygan and can be reached at 920-451-4080.

Discovery Bird Walk, 8-10 a.m. May 14: Meet master naturalists Janet and Andy Raddatz to observe birds and nature in the park. Walks may take two to three hours depending on what is seen. Participants can leave at any time. People should wear appropriate footwear and dress for the weather. Take insect repellant, sunscreen and binoculars. For ages 12 and older, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Bird walks meet weekly. Meet at the Black River Trail parking lot, P1.

Big Sit birding event, 8-11 a.m. May 18: Take your camp chair, binoculars, field guides and apps, and join the Moraine Shores Audubon for a World Migratory Bird Day Big Sit event. Anyone who likes birds is welcome to help identify the many bird species migrating through the park. A list of birds seen and heard will be created during this Big Sit event. Come and go as you wish. Some binoculars are available for use. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets allowed. Program happens weather permitting. Meet at Sanderling Nature Center, parking lot P3.

Oriole bird feeder craft, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18: Orioles and Red-breasted Grosbeaks love grape jelly and oranges. Attend the Big Sit, then craft an Oriole bird feeder from heavy copper wire. $5 per feeder. Register by phone or email by May 15. For ages 16 and older. Limit 20. Meet at the Sanderling Nature Center, parking lot P3.

Bountiful Birds self-guided quest and geocache, 1-4 p.m. May 18-19: Try your hand at questing or geocaching and learn a bit about the bountiful birds of Kohler-Andrae State Park. Head to the nature center to pick up your map or check out a GPS unit pre-loaded with the coordinates for the Bountiful Birds Quest. Meet at Sanderling Nature Center, parking lot P3.

ELG High School’s Sring Concert is May 15

The Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School Music Department will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. May 15 in the Ronald Mauk Auditorium.

Performing will be the high school band and choir. Select pieces to be performed by the band include Gary P. Gilroy’s “Heartbeat Five”; “Valdres” by Johannes Hanssen arranged Jim Curnow; and “Jitterbug” by Robert Buckley.

Choral selections include “Tiger! Tiger!” by Mary Lynn Lightfoot; “Ma Bella Bimba” arranged by Donald Moore; and “The Lighthouse” by Andy Beck.

Also performing will be student soloists and the polka ensemble, which performed at the state solo/ensemble festival.

Directors of the groups are Jodi Voss, instrumental music teacher, and Holly Green, vocal music teacher.

The community is invited to attend. Tickets will be sold at the door. Proceeds benefit music activities in the high school.

Next Landlord Training Program nears; May 13 is deadline to register

City of Sheboygan’s next Landlord Training Program will be May 22 in council chambers at City Hall.

People must register by May 13. Cost is $15.

For more details or to register, contact Janet Duellman, community development planner, at 920-459-3380 or at janet.duellman@sheboyganwi.gov.

The city said the program covers the following:

How code compliance (preparing the property) can protect your rights as a landlord.

Implement fair and legal practices of tenant screening along with the benefits.

Crisis resolution and how to proceed with a practical and legal eviction.

Overview of legal rights and responsibility for both tenants and landlords.

Human Trafficking warning signs and what to do if you notice suspicious activities.

Moreover, you will have the opportunity to learn about the legal rights and responsibilities for both landlords and tenants from a local Attorney who specializes in Landlord/Tenant law. The training will also feature experts from the MEG Unit, Police Department, Fire Department, City Planning & Building Inspection, and the Sheboygan County Human Trafficking Task Force. They will be available to answer your questions and provide insights into their roles in ensuring landlord/tenant safety, further enhancing the comprehensive nature of this program.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan City Hall has new expanded hours: Your news in brief