19-year-old Milwaukee man found guilty of homicide in 2022 killings of two Brown Deer brothers

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was found guilty by a jury of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide Thursday after prosecutors say he shot and killed two teenage brothers in 2022 at their Brown Deer home.

Joseph A. Tucker was charged in March 2023 with the killing of Amarion Brown and Charlus Robinson, both 18.

The incident took place in September 2022 after Brown Deer police responded to the 8000 block of North 62nd Street where they found the brothers shot dead and the teens' mother reporting her SUV as stolen.

According to a criminal complaint, Tucker was a friend of the brothers and was at the house as a guest when he shot and killed the brothers and stole the SUV in the early morning hours.

Family of Brown and Robinson could not be reached Friday.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 24. First-degree intentional homicide is a Class A felony and carries a mandatory life sentence.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 19-year-old Milwaukee man found guilty of killing Brown Deer brothers