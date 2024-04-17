17-year-old brought revolver to Dallas high school where he shot student in leg

A 17-year-old male brought a 38-revolver and shot a student at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Friday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by media outlets.

Jakerian Rhodeswing, 17, is being charged, as an adult, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, according to jail records.

After the student was shot in the leg, a teacher told Rhodes to leave the classroom and the building “to prevent further harm to the victim and others,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by KTVT.

The teacher in the classroom “helped us avoid additional tragedy,” Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said at a news conference Friday afternoon

Rhodes fled from the campus and was later found on Langdon Road, near the Wilmer Hutchins Athletic Stadium, according to KTVT. Police found the revolver in a semi-wooded area nearby.

The affidavit says Rhodes “intentionally and knowingly brought a 38-revolver handgun in a prohibited place and intentionally and knowingly shot the victim one time in his left leg, causing serious bodily injury,” KDFW reported.

The injured student, whose name was not released, is expected to survive, according to Elizalde. Police confirmed the suspect and the victim know each other.

A Dallas ISD trustee is hosting a community meeting Tuesday night for parents to discuss concerns regarding Friday’s shooting.

About 50 students staged a walkout Monday before returning to the campus the same day, KTVT reported.