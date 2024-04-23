16-year-old stabbed in his back, suffers serious injuries: Healdsburg PD

(KRON) — A teen boy was stabbed in his back Sunday night, the Healdsburg Police Department said. The stabbing happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Carson Warner Skatepark.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 16-year-old victim with stab wounds to his back. He was taken to the hospital for “serious injuries,” police said. The teen is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating the motive of the stabbing; they are trying to determine if anyone else was involved. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

HPD says anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the department at 707-431-3377. You can also email crimetips@healdsburg.gov.

