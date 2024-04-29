$16 to $28 an hour in Sacramento? These 6 local food and drink spots are hiring

Looking for a job in food service in Sacramento?

Local food and drink spots, from a Michelin-rated restaurant to a truck stop, are hiring across multiple positions.

Here’s which jobs were available on job search platforms — Including Google jobs and Indeed — as of Monday afternoon, and what they pay:

Please note job postings are filled and edited frequently through job search platforms. The following list is current as of Monday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Dive Bar

People watch the “mermaids” swim at Dive Bar in June 2018.

Looking for? Bartender

Dive Bar at 1016 K St. in Sacramento seeks a part-time bartender with previous experience.

According to Indeed, pay is $16 an hour.

“If you have a passion for mixology, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, and have exceptional interpersonal skills, we would love to hear from you,” the business wrote in the job description, posted to the employment website.

Qualifications include a Responsible Beverage Service certification and previous experience as a bartender or in a similar role.

The Kitchen

A Tres Leches cake at The Kitchen on June 5, 2019.

Looking for? Server

Michelin-star restaurant The Kitchen at 915 Broadway, Suite 100, in Sacramento is looking for a full-time server.

Pay ranges from $20 to $28 an hour, according to Google’s job search platform.

The role requires a positive and attentive worker willing to learn the ropes.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision perks. Also available are free meals while on shift, mental health services and paid time off.

Candidates must be at least 18 to apply.

Kru

Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine chef and co-owner Billy Ngo prepares sushi Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at the East Sacramento restaurant.

Looking for? Server assistant/busser

A server assistant/busser is needed at Kru, a Japanese restaurant at 3135 Folsom Blvd. in Sacramento.

The part-time position pays $16 an hour, plus tips. Benefits include an employee discount.

The worker assists with opening the restaurant and resets tables throughout their shift.

The job requires weekend availability.

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

Peter Salmond, brewer, and Alli Okumura pack canned beer at Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse on Thursday Jan. 29, 2019 in Sacramento.

Looking for? Front of house worker

Urban Roots at 1322 V St. in Sacramento may be a good fit if you’re passionate about craft beer.

The brewery and smokehouse is looking for a part-time employee to work in front of the house, Indeed stated. Pay ranges from $16 to $17 an hour.

“We’re looking for extraordinary, hardworking humans who exemplify our values,” the job description stated.

The worker maintains workstations, including kitchen equipment and floors.

Benefits for full-time employees at Urban Roots include dental, health and vision insurance, financial planning services and 401(k) perks, according to the job post.

The job requires prolonged periods of standing and walking. Interested candidates should be comfortable regularly twisting, kneeling and lifting.

The Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza

Looking for? line cook/prep cook.

Want to work at a truck stop?

The Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza at 2828 El Centro Road in Sacramento is searching for a line cook/prep cook.

Pay ranges from $17 to $22 an hour.

Part-time and full-time schedules are available. The company offers benefits such as dental and health insurance, paid sick time and an employee discount, Indeed stated.

The line cook/prep cook is responsible for preparing guest orders. Other tasks include stocking and washing dishes.

The role requires organizational skills and a ServSafe certificate.

Juhachi Restaurant

Juhachi Restaurant at 1730 S St. in Sacramento is looking for a sushi chef with at least one year of experience, according to Indeed.

The sushi chef is responsible for handling raw fish. Pay ranges from $18 to $22 an hour.

“Our ideal candidate is self-driven, motivated, and reliable,” the restaurant wrote.

The job requires nighttime, weekend and holiday availability. Interested candidates must be at least 18 with a valid California Food Handlers Card.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.