15th annual Taste of Parker County scheduled for April 18

Mar. 29—The 15th annual Taste of Parker County will be held on Thursday, April 18, at Weatherford's Heritage Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This food-tasting fundraiser benefits the Weatherford College Foundation.

More than 20 vendors, including local restaurants, caterers, bakeries, coffee shops and breweries, will offer sample-sized tastings of their most popular offerings in an "all-you-can-eat" format.

"Taste of Parker County is a fun family event," said Susan Sodek, WC's advancement specialist and lead organizer. "It is a great way to try some of the best food and drink in Parker County while supporting the Weatherford College Foundation. Our vendors always do a fantastic job."

Individual tickets are $40 through April 17 and $45 on April 18.

As of March 28, this year's vendors include Aaron's Catering, Back Home Bakery, Beckoning Events, Ben E. Keith Beverages, Caitlyn's Catering, Chicken Express, DonutNV of Aledo, Dulce Panda Creamery, Edgewise Eight Brewing, Firefly Grilling Co., Flavor on 51, HTeaO Weatherford, I Do Events Bartending & Staffing, Ironworks Coffee, Kona Ice Northwest DFW, Major Perk, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Rahr & Sons Brewery, Seventy One Bar & Grill, Tailgaters BBQ, Tasty Freezies, Uncle Monty's Pizza and Yesterday's Sandwich Shop.

In addition, musicians from the WC Jazz Studies Department will provide live music on two stages.

The event is possible thanks to the support of the following sponsors: Gilchrist Auto Group/Southwest Ford, H-E-B, Plains Capital Bank, the Parker County Hospital District and First Bank Texas.

Tickets are available online at wc.edu/taste. For more information, contact Sodek at ssodek@wc.edu or 817-598-8924.