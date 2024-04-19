15-year-old fatally shoots cousin trying to take him home from party, Tennessee cops say

A 31-year-old man died after his 15-year-old cousin fatally shot him in Tennessee, police said.

The teen was at a birthday party at a short-term rental in Nashville, according to an April 19 news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The teen’s mom wanted him home by 8 p.m. so he would stay in compliance with his juvenile court probation, officers said.

Around 9 p.m., the victim, identified as Barrington Moore, went to the party to pick the teen up and take him home, police said.

Moore found the teen hiding in a closet and the two got into a fight, officers said.

The teen later told police he fired a gun during the fight, officials said.

Police didn’t specify what the two were fighting about.

Moore died at the hospital, and the teen was arrested and booked on a homicide charge, police said.

