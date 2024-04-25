15 KC area restaurants had health violations, including these burger and sushi spots

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Cafe Vie, 7313 W. 80th St., Overland Park, had 12 violations during an April 16 inspection following a complaint.

Tea Garden, 12755 S. Mur Len Road, Suite B, Olathe, had 11 violations during an April 24 routine inspection.

Sushi Mido, 6010 Nieman Road, Shawnee, had 10 violations during an April 16 routine inspection.

Pine and Bamboo Garden, 10915 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, had nine violations during an April 24 routine inspection.

Bawarchi Biryanis, 7284 W. 121st St., Overland Park, had seven violations during an April 19 follow-up inspection.

Anousone/Strang Hall, 7313 W. 80th St., Overland Park, had seven violations during an April 17 routine inspection.

Sonic Drive-In, 9801 Quivira Road, Overland Park, had seven violations during an April 16 routine inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

KC Burgers, 2300 E. 12th St., had 14 critical violations following an April 19 routine inspection.

RC’s Restaurant, 330 E. 135th St., had nine critical violations following an April 16 routine inspection.

Tiki Taco, 5400 Troost Ave., had nine critical violations following an April 17 routine inspection.

Portia’s Cafe, 3840 Truman Road, had eight critical violations following an April 18 routine inspection.

No Other Pub, 1370 Grand Blvd., had eight critical violations following an April 18 routine inspection.

Game Day Chicken Wings, Burgers & Fish, 8950 Wornall Road, had eight critical violations following an April 19 routine inspection.

Yogurtini, 4853 Main St., had seven critical violations following an April 23 routine inspection.

Moti Mahal Cuisine of India, 4113 Pennsylvania Ave., had seven critical violations following an April 23 routine inspection.