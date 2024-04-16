14-year-old shot to death in Ohio, feds say. Suspect caught in Georgia months later

A fugitive wanted in the “senseless” killing of a 14-year-old in Ohio was found hundreds of miles away in Georgia, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ian Price, 21, was arrested on an aggravated murder charge Monday, April 15, nearly a year after he was accused of shooting and killing the teen in Cleveland, federal authorities said.

Officers tracked him to a home in Lithonia, just east of downtown Atlanta.

The Cleveland Division of Police was called about the shooting on Aug. 15, 2023, and officers found an unresponsive male lying face down on the ground. Authorities said he had been shot multiple times.

The teen, who wasn’t identified, died from his injuries, U.S. Marshals said.

Authorities identified Price as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. An investigation revealed he fled to the Atlanta area after the fatal shooting.

“The senseless violence and killing of juveniles needs to stop,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release. “Our USMS task force will do everything in our authority to bring these violent fugitives to justice, including arresting them over 700 miles away from Cleveland.”

Authorities didn’t release information on a possible motive.

Lithonia is about a 20-mile drive east from downtown Atlanta.

Gun violence in the US

Thousands of people die each year from firearm injuries in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gun-related injuries are a “serious public health problem” and accounted for more than 48,000 deaths across the nation in 2022, the CDC reported.

Experts said the impact of gun violence reaches far beyond the victims and their families.

“Shooting incidents, including those in homes, schools, houses of worship, workplaces, shopping areas, on the street or at community events can affect the sense of safety and security of entire communities and impact everyday decisions,” the public health agency said.

