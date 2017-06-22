Police drag protesters away from McConnell’s office in ‘die-in’ against Medicaid cuts

People are removed from a sit-in outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office as they protest proposed cuts to Medicaid, June 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill. (Jacquelyn Martin: AP Photo)

Dramatizing fears that Senate Republicans’ Better Care Reconciliation Act’s cuts to Medicaid would prevent millions of low-income Americans from accessing life-saving care, activism group ADAPT dramatized what those deaths could look like — in front of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office doors.

Capitol police were then forced to drag away dozens of protesters who were lying on the floor feigning death.

Security is quite literally dragging people away from outside McConnell's office pic.twitter.com/70uJ4P88rS — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) June 22, 2017





Capitol police are dragging people away from Mcconnell's office. pic.twitter.com/ldvakYdvl4 — Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) June 22, 2017





According to ADAPT’s website, the group planned the “die-in” to protest the effect the bill’s cuts to Medicaid could have on Americans with disabilities.

Related slideshow: ‘Die-in’ protesters dragged away from McConnell’s office >>>

Protesters shouted, “I’d rather go to jail than die without Medicaid,” according to a statement on the group’s website.

Senate Republicans released a discussion draft of the bill on Thursday. It is expected to be voted on early next week.



Read more from Yahoo News: