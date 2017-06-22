‘Die-in’ protesters dragged away from McConnell’s office

Dramatizing fears that Senate Republican’s Better Care Reconciliation Act’s cuts to Medicaid would prevent millions of low income Americans from accessing life-saving care, activism group ADAPT dramatized what those deaths could look like — in front of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office doors.

Capitol police were then forced to drag away dozens of protestors who were lying on the floor feigning death.

