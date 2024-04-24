13 arrested during retail theft bust at San Bernardino County mall

Thirteen people were arrested during a retail theft bust at a popular San Bernardino County shopping mall.

The operation took place at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga on April 19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

As deputies descended on the outdoor shopping center, 13 suspects were spotted and were arrested in connection to retail thefts.

Authorities seized around $10,926 in stolen property during the massive bust. Photos of some of the stolen items include beauty products and accessories, backpacks, wallets, athletic clothing and more.

SBSD’s Operation SMASH & Grab cracks down on retail theft crimes in the Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, and Chino Hills shopping district areas.

Authorities said the operation was a response to a troubling rise in violent and costly retail thefts involving organized crime groups.

A variety of stolen merchandise found after 13 people were arrested for retail theft at a Rancho Cucamonga shopping mall on April 19, 2024. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Theft crew arrested for burglarizing over 130 businesses in Southern California

“These violent criminals terrorize the citizens of San Bernardino County by utilizing intimidation tactics and a mob mentality that creates an unsafe and uncomfortable shopping environment for our residents,” said SBSD. “Investigators utilize conventional and non-conventional investigative methods to accomplish this task and lessen the blight created by these bad actors.”

Six of the arrested suspects face felony charges and seven others face misdemeanors, deputies said.

The operation involved multiple agencies including investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, Rancho Cucamonga Station, San Bernardino County Probation Department, Homeland Security Investigations, California Highway Patrol, and the San Bernardino Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.