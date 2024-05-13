12th annual Northern Valley Police Week Memorial Service to be held May 16

May 13—GRAND FORKS — The public is invited to attend a memorial service, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, May 16, honoring Northern Red River Valley law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

May 15 has been recognized as Peace Officers Memorial Day — it happens during National Police Week — since President John F. Kennedy made the designation in 1962, according to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department.

The Northern Valley Police Week Memorial Service is in its 12th year, with participants from local, state, federal and Canadian law enforcement. Officers from North Dakota and Minnesota agencies, federal law enforcement, the U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be present.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial in Optimist Park, located at 4601 Cherry St. in Grand Forks. It's expected to last approximately one hour.

The ceremony will include a presentation of the colors, reading of roll call for officers killed in the line of duty, a 21 gun-salute, flag folding, a helicopter fly-over — if weather permits — and more.

North Dakota Sen. Scott Meyer is the keynote speaker.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Gambucci Arena, the release said.