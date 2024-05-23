12 pelicans found starving on Orange County beaches ready for release

Twelve brown pelicans admitted to local rehabilitation centers because they were found starving on Orange County beaches will be released in Corona del Mar on Friday.

Large groups of sickened pelicans began showing up in Newport Beach around April 28.

“The exact cause of why hundreds of these birds stranded on our beaches is still a mystery,” the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center (WWCC) stated. “We do know that they presented in starvation mode, with critically low body temperatures, suffering from dehydration, emaciation and slews of parasites.”

Recovering pelicans are seen at the Wetlands Wildlife Care Center.

Many of the pelicans have recovered after being treated with fluids, medication and “tons of fish,” the WWCC stated.

Some birds that arrived with secondary issues such as skeletal abnormalities or infections are still being treated and are not ready for release.

Sea lion hitches ride with UCLA rowing team

The 12 brown pelicans who are “ready to go” will be released at Big Corona on Corona del Mar State Park Beach at noon Friday.

Donations to the nonprofit Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center can be made on its website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.