11-year-old accused of assaulting Boys & Girls Club staff member in West Chester

An 11-year-old is accused of assaulting a staff member at the Boys and Girls Club in Wester Chester.

Court documents state the assault happened around 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, WCPO reported. The child allegedly struck the staff member “in the face with a PVC type score keeping sign.”

A 911 caller told dispatchers they believed the 11-year-old attacked the staff member on purpose and that the staff member was bleeding badly from a head wound, according to WCPO.

The staff member was transported to UC Medical Center. Police have not provided an update on their condition.

According to court documents, the 11-year-old admitted to hitting the adult with the object. The child was arrested and charged with felonious assault. The juvenile detention center was contacted after the assault but they refused to accept the child, WCPO reported.

Damon Knoche, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty, said the student’s membership has been terminated, effective immediately.