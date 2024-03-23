100 jobs available as company opens $25 million Huntersville production plant

An Illinois-based maker of custom displays used in trade shows and workplaces will create 100 jobs with the opening of a $25 million Huntersville production plant, company officials said.

Orbus Visual Communications will house all production for two of its brands in the 225,000-square-foot plant at 10701 Hambright Road: SEG Systems and Fabric Images, according to a March 11 company news release.

That includes everything from metal fabrication to wood working, officials said.

Another 86 jobs are moving from a former site in Charlotte, according to the company.

The Huntersville plant is 50% larger than the previous space, company officials said.

Orbus Visual Communications acquired SEG Systems in 2022 and Fabric Images in 2020.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 17. RSVP by April 5 to Yuliana.Alvarez@segsystems.com.