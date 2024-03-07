10 students thought to have ingested THC gummies at PSL K-8 school

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Sheriff’s officials are investigating an incident Tuesday at Oak Hammock K-8 school in which 10 children are thought to have ingested THC gummies, according to school officials Thursday.

THC is the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

Five students were taken to a hospital as a precaution, and officials “have identified the juvenile suspect responsible for distributing the edibles and are working alongside school administrators to hold all involved accountable for their actions,” according to a statement provided by St. Lucie Public Schools that was attributed to Sheriff Keith Pearson.

Oak Hammock K-8 School is at 1251 S.W. California Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

Tonya Woodworth, St. Lucie County sheriff’s spokesperson, did not return a message from TCPalm Thursday, nor has she responded to numerous phone messages over the last several weeks.

Pearson did not immediately respond Thursday to a message at what is thought to be his cell phone number.

Lydia Martin, chief communications officer for St. Lucie Public Schools, said she could not answer questions, citing the open investigation.

Martin said parents with questions should call the school. The number is 772-344-4490.

