1 person shot in Del Rey, investigation underway
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was shot Tuesday evening in Del Rey, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say around 8:30 p.m. they responded to Redondo Avenue and Oak Lane.
Authorities confirmed one person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives have not provided any suspect information.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
